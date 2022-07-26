Winning.I to tackle global gov’t contactless biometrics market following local recognition

The Aerox Finger v3.0 contactless mobile fingerprint biometric solution from Winning.I has been selected as a ‘Superior R&D Innovation Product’ by the Government of South Korea, according to a company announcement.

The selection by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups means Aerox Finger v3.0 is on track to be registered to Korea’s governmental digital service tender market. The registry will be completed following a review from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance’s Tender Procurement Policy Committee. Once it has been placed on the list, Korean government agencies can select the contactless biometric solution without going through an open tender process.

Aerox Finger v3.0 uses the rear camera of a mobile device to capture a fingerprint for authentication, without the need for any dedicated hardware or sensor.

Winning.I notes the advantages of contactless fingerprint biometrics as including the elimination of maintenance and device costs, avoidance of effects on matching rate caused by skin conditions, and hesitancy of people to touch shared surfaces due to outbreaks like Covid and Monkey Pox.

Winning.I Foreign Sales Manager Dylan Park says the company plans to expand to the global B2G market on the strength of the reference from the Korean government.

In addition to government institutions, Winning.I supplies its contactless biometric technology to banks and insurers, the latter group including a recently-inked deal with DB Insurance.

