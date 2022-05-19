Winning.I contactless fingerprint biometrics traction among South Korean insurers growing

Winning.I has won South Korean insurance company DB Insurance as a client for its contactless fingerprint biometrics software as an anti-fraud measure.

Winning.I will provide its AeroxSign digital fingerprint signature software, which consists of a fingerprint scanning app and fingerprint template data dividing, combining, and matching server. Available on iOS and Android, AeroxSign supports multiple fingers to boost accuracy during enrollment, authentication, and sign-in. To protect users, it includes public key infrastructure (PKI) encryption, finger liveness detection, and presentation attack detection (PAD) while tokenizing and encrypting fingerprint template data. The fingerprint biometrics and insurance contract documents are managed by the insurer after the data is divided in the server.

The biometric features will prevent fraud by preventing the threat of forged signatures, Winning.I says. Insurers can use AeroxSign for mobile fingerprint digital signatures and mobile know your customer, and gain contactless or remote sales, it adds. Winning.I expects Korean insurers to continue their steady adoption of fingerprint biometrics.

The South Korean biometrics firm primarily supplies the Korean financial services industry, with customers like Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance and the insurance subsidiaries of Samsung and Hyundai. Winning.I says there is a shift among Korean insurers toward fingerprint signatures via mobile devices like a smartphone or tablet, rather than receiving a written signature from customers with a tablet PC at the last stage of a contract.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | contactless | fingerprint scanners | fraud prevention | Korea | KYC | presentation attack detection | WINNING.I