Winning.I provides contactless palm biometric authentication software to insurer

Korean biometrics services provider Winning.I have announced a new partnership with Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance.

The new collaboration will see the deployment by Meritz of Winning.I’s contactless biometric authentication software Aerox Sign V1.0.

Meritz will use Aerox to provide its customers with a stronger form of authentication combining fingerprint and palm biometrics with digital signatures.

The collaboration builds on similar partnerships Winning.I has previously formed with Samsung Life Insurance, and Hyundai Insurance.

“We developed a palm print authentication system that uses smartphone cameras with our own technology,” explains Winning.I’s CEO Woo-Young Chung.

In other words, Aerox’s contactless biometric authentication technology uses smartphone cameras to provide authentication capabilities, even if the phone does not offer a built-in biometric system.

The only technical requirements needed are for the phone to have an 8MP camera and flash, which encompasses the vast majority of smartphones today.

“If you have a camera on your phone, our system can be used [regardless of] OS limitations.”

Together with the new Meritz partnership, Winning.I confirmed it also completed the submission of its patent technologies in both the U.S. and South Korea.

Moving forward, Chung intends to renew their efforts in the U.S. as soon as its patents are officially approved.

An authentication technology from Redrock Biometrics based on contactless palm prints collected with smartphones was integrated by Sony Life Insurance at the beginning of this year, in a possible sign of an emerging trend.

