Winning.I showcases fingerprint and palmprint biometric software at Korean IT exhibition

Winning.I displayed its line-up of touchless fingerprint and palmprint biometric software at the World IT Show 2022 held in South Korea.

At the event, Winning.I pitched its biometric software portfolio, including the Aerox PalmID, Aerox Sign, iFING, and Aerox Cloud.

Its Aerox PalmID solution authenticates the palmprints of the subject. Company CEO Woo Young Chung claims the “security level” of palmprint biometrics is 10 to 50 times higher than fingerprints and can be used for people who have worn-out fingerprints. He adds that it will be usable in the Korea Financial Telecommunication and Clearings (KFTC) for simple sign-in, wire transfers, and stock exchange without needing an identification certificate.

The company also announced that the Aerox Cloud contactless biometric authentication service is prepared for deployment by the end of the second quarter of 2022, as it moves the cloud product out of beta testing. Winning.I says it can be used regardless of device and OS and used online, offline, and mobile-to-on/offline.

“Using our cloud biometrics authentication service, the companies who need the biometric authentication service can save the implementation cost, time, maintenance cost, personal information management cost,” says Winning.I Chief Technology Officer Sang Hoon Lee. “The most important point in biometrics authentication market is convenience, reliability and security. We are keep upgrading our technology so that our global customers can use the biometrics service easily and safely.”

The company also mentions its Aerox Sign fingerprint recognition software that is used by Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance and the insurance subsidiaries of Samsung and Hyundai, as well as the iFING app, which has 16,000 downloads in the four months following its release.

