Winning.I launches beta tests for new contactless biometrics deployment models

Winning.I is expanding the deliver models for its contactless biometric software, with beta testing of on-premise and Google Cloud-based implementations ahead of a launch scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

The company’s technology is currently commercialized in the Aerox SDK v3.0 for mobile applications performing contactless fingerprint and palmprint biometrics capture and authentication, and the Aerox Server v1.0 for contactless biometrics matching.

Winning.I has provided security technologies to the government-run KBD Development Bank and Samsung Life Insurance since 2018, and its contactless biometrics have been operated in a national-level financial network without a single security incident for five years, according to the announcement.

The new service models for Aerox, on-premise for B2B implementations and cloud-based for B2B2C implementations, have been developed to expand the company’s reach in the global biometrics market.

Executives and employees of a domestic customer and global partners of Winning.I will conduct the beta tests, with an official launch scheduled for Q2.

The plan is to launch a Contactless Mobile Biometrics Cloud Service through an open API. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is intended to provide encrypted tokens from de-identified biometric data for an open biometric authentication platform. The platform will provide consumers and businesses with one-time or continuous authentication for digital ID applications, and online verification for digital know your customer (KYC) checks. The platform will also be built out to serve public and national agencies as needed, Winning.I says.

The company is also looking for global partners and investors.

Winning.I launched a research project on remote identification through contactless biometrics interoperable with existing databases to improve access to financial services last month.

