Winning.I expands contactless fingerprint biometrics line with app launch

A new app for contactless fingerprint biometric capture on mobile devices has been released by Winning.I, and is already being used in the private sector in South Korea.

The new ‘iFING’ app has already been released to the Google Play Store, and is expected to reach Apple’s App Store by the end of December, according to the announcement.

The new contactless fingerprint app uses a smartphone’s rear camera to capture biometrics from all ten fingers, one at a time. The images can be exported to email or sent to a third party in 600 by 600 pixel, 500 dpi WSQ or JPG file formats. The images are compatible with legacy AFIS systems, Winning.I says, and is currently being used for digital signatures by a major insurance company.

NIST confirmed the interoperability of contactless and contact fingerprints in a best practice recommendation earlier this year.

“iFING can be used by public institution, government department, private company who needs E-KYC service under the COVID19 situation,” comments Chung Woo Young, CEO of Winning.I. “It’s use cases are various.”

Customers can use iFING for on or offline services by cross-matching biometrics between personal and public devices, Winning.I suggests.

The company also provides its Aerox SDK v3.0 for contactless multi-finger authentication and contactless palmprint biometric authentication, and its Aerox Server v1.0, which are in production in both the public and private sector. The latter was selected by insurer Meritz in November, though Winning.I does not disclose the identity of the insurance company using iFING.

biometrics | contactless | data collection | fingerprint recognition | mobile app | mobile device | research and development | smartphones | WINNING.I