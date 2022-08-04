iDenfy launches WordPress plugin for biometric security, insured by Lloyd’s

Lithuanian digital ID solutions provider iDenfy announced the release of a new WordPress plugin designed to enable integration of digital ID verification with selfie biometrics within WordPress websites.

WordPress is used by millions of websites around the world, including close to 15 percent of the world’s top 100 websites, according to some estimates.

According to iDenfy, integrating customized plugins provides an easy way to increase website security and prevent fraud. Plugins can save development time compared to custom integrations, making them less costly for businesses.

At the same time, iDenfy believes the lack of support and clear guidelines sometimes push businesses away from choosing identity verification as their potential fraud prevention method. The company identifies ecommerce, online forums and educational platforms as types of websites that can benefit from biometric account security.

The newly-launched plugin proposes seamless integration by providing simple guidelines. In fact, customers need to install and activate the plugin, create an account, then download and add the API key and the API secret credentials to enable automatic ID verification.

Website users and customers can then carry out automated ID verification with an identity document, face biometric and liveness check.

“Modern businesses evaluate the benefits and choose to enhance their security by integrating digital ID verification,” Ciulde comments.

“The security factor, speed, and cost, not to mention user friendliness, attract more organizations to switch to an automated authentication approach rather than sticking to lengthy, manual processes.”

The release of the new WordPress plugin comes weeks after iDenfy added a new face biometrics feature to its identity verification toolkit.

Insurance coverage announced

In an eventful fortnite for the company, iDenfy has entered a new collaboration with insurance broker Lloyd’s.

The Technology Errors and Omissions Coverage insurance selected by iDenfy will reportedly insure technology performance and protect the company from potential technology failures.

The plan is also supported by a professional Claims Department and an inhouse legal team, which will provide 24/7 support.

According to iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde, operating in a risky field and managing sensitive data typically demands greater security, and that is why the company decided to purchase cybersecurity insurance from Lloyd’s.

“We operate in a rather risky sector. Our team works with particularly sensitive data, such as biometrics or government-issued documents. Where there’s personal information, there’s always more risks of potential cyberattacks,” Ciulde explains.

“[Cybersecurity] acts as a bridge to attract investments and new partnerships while simultaneously helping us maintain a good reputation and a high level of security. We’re thrilled to unite with Lloyd’s, a business committed to building a safer digital future.”

