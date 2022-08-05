Morocco tenders for face biometrics to deploy throughout updated airport

The government of Morocco is looking for a contractor to install facial recognition systems in that nation’s Rabat-Sale Airport. It reportedly would be the first such facility in the nation to have face biometrics.

Officials want a One ID biometric system in a new terminal. A tender notification (103-22-A00) was published this week; it closes September 15.

According to the Morocco World News, the National Airports Office has received a MAD363 million (approximately US$37 million) loan to upgrade Rabat-Sale. The ID verification system will be part of that project.

Bidding Source, publisher of tenders globally, describes the work as installation and maintenance of a “passenger journey digitization system.”

The contract includes building an app with which people new to the system can enroll. The app would give travelers access to 52 self-service biometric registration and bag drops terminals, information kiosks, secure hall access doors and boarding systems. Only the eight information kiosks are not required to include biometric technology.

All of the readers are described as self-service or automatic, making it difficult to tell if the biometric system will be tied into security and border control checks.

