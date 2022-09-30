Ambiq CFO, Plurilock advisor recruited to guide next phase of growth

Scott Goodwin has joined Ambiq as its chief financial officer, while Plurilock has added Patrick Gorman to its Advisory Board, and SITA announced the re-election of Dr. Adib Charif as its council president. VerifyMe Nigeria’s new vice president of products and data strategy Babajide Ogunjobi talked about the company’s plans to continue innovating remote customer onboarding, and Next Biometrics announced it is looking for a new VP of sales.

Ambiq appoints CFO

Ambiq says in a LinkedIn post that in his new role, Scott Goodwin will mainly oversee the company’s accounting and finance teams, among other corporate functions.

Goodwin has over twenty years of experience across accounting and finance, from his role at Deloitte to various CFO positions at publicly-traded and private equity-backed organizations.

“I hope to use my skills and experience as part of a team that will lead Ambiq’s next stage of growth and advancement,” comments Goodwin.

Goodwin joins the team months after Ambiq opened a new regional hub in Singapore.

Plurilock adds to advisory board

Patrick Gorman was most recently an executive VP with Booz Allen Hamilton, where he was a leader in the firm’s 5G and cyber practice. He was also the head of Dark Labs, the firm’s advanced cyber adversary research group.

“Mr. Gorman provides over 35 years of experience working in digital strategy, systems and product development, technology risk management, and cybersecurity in both the government and commercial sectors,” Plurilock wrote in a LinkedIn announcement.

“Given his extensive experience and successful track record in technology risk management and cybersecurity, he will provide us with expert guidance in growing our operations within both the public and private sector,” comments Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson.

The addition of Gorman comes amid fundraising activity by the company.

SITA announces re-election of council president

Aviation digital identity provider SITA has announced the re-election of Adib Charif, head of IT at Middle East Airlines-Air Liban, as the President of the SITA Council.

Charif was elected earlier this month, according to SITA’s new governance and Council Charter introduced by the company in 2021.

The Council exists to safeguard the interests of the SITA members. It comprises air transport industry IT leaders representing every region across the globe and plays a vital role in advising and guiding SITA’s portfolio development.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Adib on his appointment as President of the SITA Council,” comments SITA CEO David Lavorel.

“He brings almost 30 years of executive and IT leadership experience to the table, which is of great value to SITA’s long-term business portfolio strategy. I look forward to working with Adib in fulfilling the full potential of our new Council and in driving forward the evolution of SITA’s portfolio.”

SITA has also recently unveiled a new partnership program called Launchpad to foster collaboration in four key areas.

VerifyMe VP of products and data strategy discusses role

Babajide Ogunjobi discussed the hire, first unveiled in May by Vanguard, in an interview with TechCabal this week.

Before joining VerifyMe, Ogunjobi served as chief technology officer (CTO) at Moove Africa, bringing to the company 15 years in data engineering and architecture.

According to the executive, although VerifyMe is regarded as a KYC (know-your-customer) and digital identity provider, the firm is a data company at its core.

“With over 500 B2B customers signed on to use our APIs, we see the opportunity to build powerful data products that will reimagine customer onboarding and how analytics is done for Nigeria and Africa, and that’s why I’m here now,” Ogunjobi tells TechCabal.

In his new position, the executive will help VerifyMe to build identity and data products that connect identity to consumer analytics.

The hire comes weeks after VerifyMe Nigeria announced the release of an API infrastructure and data services platform dubbed QoreID for businesses to build workflows for digital transactions.

Next Biometrics looks for new VP of sales

The company published a job notice on LinkedIn, describing the ideal candidate for the position.

“You will have the responsibility of bringing revenues and new customers in the Americas including Latin America, USA and Canada,” Next Biometrics wrote.

The role will also be responsible for generating design wins and revenues and reaching agreed quotas according to budget.

“You will be part of a small, agile and global team covering Next’s sales functions. The role reports to the senior vice president of sales and marketing. Other key persons the employee interacts with include technical sales support and Operations.”

The advert comes roughly a month after Next announced it received a volume purchase order for its fingerprint sensors from Chinese distributor XM Holder and finalized a $2.2 million biometric hardware deal with an OEM customer in India.

