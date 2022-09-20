D-ID launches platform for businesses to generate synthetic video presenters from a photo

D-ID is launching a video creation platform for generating synthetic media as personalized videos with what the company says are ‘hyper-real AI presenters.’

The Creative Reality Studio is a self-service video platform that uses a single still image to generate customized, high-quality video content.

The platform was created in response to demand from enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, the company says. Applications include learning and development (L&D) content, internal and external communications, product marketing and sales enablement materials.

Customers can choose the ethnicity, age, gender, language, accent, and intonation of the synthetic presenter, to maximize representation and diversity. The choice of Premium Presenters includes life-like upper body and facial movements, including hand gestures, D-ID says. Custom Premium Presenters can be created from short videos.

“D-ID’s work has already generated more than 100 million videos,” says Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder of D-ID. “Now that we’re offering our self-service Creative Reality platform, the potential is huge. It enables both larger enterprises, smaller companies and freelancers to produce personalized videos for a range of purposes at massive scale, with the potential to engage audiences in learning and development, sales training and more. Our technology cuts through the headache of corporate video production to effortlessly create high-quality, cost-effective, professional videos in any language at the click of a button.”

The service can also make multi-lingual engagement easier, D-ID says, with support for 119 languages and dialects. Audio can also be uploaded directly, and a voice cloning feature used to match a particular voice.

D-ID’s flagship application is an anonymization product that can be used to remove the features used in face biometric recognition. The company raised $13.5 million in funding back in 2020 to further develop its technology.

