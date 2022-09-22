Thales-backed startup incubator accepts new crop to fight driver drowsiness, upgrade vehicle tech

Software République, a technology incubator founded by Thales and partners, has announced the second batch of startups accepted into the program to develop new tools for the automotive industry, including multiple technologies related to biometrics.

The other founders include Atos, STMicroelectronics, and several other large European enterprises.

CORE for Tech was selected for its drowsy driver detection technology, which measures heart beat variability. Basemark was selected for software-defined vehicle development. They were chosen for a bring-your-own-device project to improve vehicle driver and passenger experiences.

The BYOD capability is being developed for auto-maker Dacia to provide suggestions for drivers about when and where to have a rest, based on drowsiness estimates.

The other startups chosen include CommuniThings, which develops computer vision smart-parking software, Compredict, an AI-enabled virtual sensor maker, Entropy, which helps optimize shared mobility services with artificial intelligence, and Neovya, provides solutions for mapping, data analysis and simulation software.

Software République was launched in March of this year, and now has ten startups involved in the program.

