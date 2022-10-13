Canadian digital identity council seeks feedback on infrastructure criteria

The Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada is asking for comments on the conformance criteria for the technological and operational infrastructure that will allow digital identity to be used interoperably among public and private sector organizations. DIACC wants the criteria to be both clear and auditable.

The Infrastructure (Technology & Operations) component of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) has been developed by DIACC’s Trust Framework Expert Committee, with a pair of documents approved as final recommendations.

The infrastructure component is supposed to identify the policies, plans, technology and requirements for its operation to support the realization of the Trust Framework’s principles in Canada’s digital identity ecosystem, according to the announcement.

The two documents comment is sought on are the ‘Component Overview Final Recommendation V1.1’ and the ‘Conformance Profile Final Recommendation V1.1.’

“Would you consider the Conformance Criteria as auditable or not?” DIACC asks. “That is, could you objectively evaluate if an organization was compliant with that criteria and what evidence would be used to justify that?”

The recommendations are expected to be updated based on public comments received.

Comment submissions are based on the DIACC contributor agreement. The comment period is open now, and closes at the end of October 27, 2022.

The digital wallet component of the PCTF went through the same process earlier this year.

Article Topics

biometrics | Canada | digital ID | digital identity | interoperability | Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF)