Digital ID verifier finds US consumers want better security and faster remote onboarding

Six in 10 consumers surveyed have “dueling demands for data privacy and personalization” that begin with the remote onboarding process.

Not only do consumers want superlative online experiences that include impressive security, according to a digital identity report funded by ID verification vendor IDology, they will drop vendors that do not give them what they want.

One takeaway from the report, says IDology, is that trust has to be earned from the beginning of a relationship – when accounts are opened. The online survey queried 2,054 adult U.S. consumers in June.

About one in five survey respondents reported being victimized by ID fraud, the vendor says. Almost the same number said they have had a new financial account opened in their name in the last 12 to 18 months by someone not authorized to do so.

Little surprise, then, that the report finds consumers expecting more of the same. Fifty-six percent of survey respondents said they expect fraud attempts to rise. Last year, that figure was about 40 percent.

It is interesting that among this group, 68 percent said they prize security over all other considerations when opening an account. At this time, greater security when onboarding means putting more hurdles before the would-be customer.

A third put more importance on how easy and convenient onboarding was.

And there is some overlap between the two viewpoints. Seventy-six percent of respondent said they would find attractive the knowledge that they were being put through a process that had “advanced” digital identity verification.

This spring, IDology was combined with Acuant by UK verification firm GBG, which owns both firms.

Article Topics

biometrics | data privacy | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | IDology | onboarding | personalization | selfie biometrics