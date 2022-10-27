Global biometrics case studies, good practice toolkit offered in SIA report

Identity systems must meet economic, social and security requirements, which can be supported by “biometric computer systems” states the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) in its latest report for governments planning or implementing biometric schemes.

‘Biometrics in Identity: Building Safe and Inclusive Cultures and Protecting Civil Liberties’ incorporates case studies and a review of the biometric landscape to address the trend of biometric ID for social inclusion and welfare support and grounding its premise in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 16.9 for a legal identity for all, including birth registration, by 2030.

Produced by the SIA Borders and Biometrics Working Group, made up representatives from Thales, Idemia, IN Groupe, Veridos and Entrust, the guide includes a practical toolkit and covers the role of governance and control in project design. Overall, it aims to offer guidelines for “proportional, ethical and outcome-driven ID programmes.”

Global case studies by sector, country, region

The case studies section of the report presents a comprehensive range of national biometric systems beyond national ID, such as UK Home Office programs for law enforcement and US-VISIT and IDENT/HART in the U.S. Each provides a helpful roundup of how they work, who is involved and why they are important.

Likewise with more specific use cases such as biometrics for seamless travel between France and the UK on Eurostar trains, supporting asylum seekers in in the European Union with EURODAC, multi-biometric entry/exit in the UAE and even examples of biometrics for access to specific events such as the Munich Security Conference or iris recognition in airports in Colombia.

“As the biometric-enabled identity market and its technology continues rapidly to evolve, it is more important than ever for regional and national governmental bodies and policy makers to make use of the expertise of today’s wide and deep community of experienced best-of-breed partners,” concludes the report along with its good practice toolkit.

