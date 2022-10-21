Incode goes south with a new partner, execs and digital ID orchestration software

It has been a hectic three days for omni-channel biometric ID vendor Incode. It cinched a new partnership, touted South Pacific expansion and announced a customer path-building add-on.

The partnership is with Sardine, maker of fraud, compliance and instant settlement software. Working together, according to Incode, the pair can help customers address risk at digital ID verification to payments fraud.

Biometric authentication will be used to make common customers tasks, including onboarding, less prone to fraud.

Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine, says the companies will be able give customers tools to “reduce friction while managing the complicated regulatory landscape.”

Sardine announced a fundraising round of more than $50 million a month ago for its biometrics and fraud prevention software.

When not congratulating themselves on that move, executives at Incode were seating two new hires to manage their expansion into Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Martin Lazarevic will be general manager of the new company’s Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand operations. Ash Hoey will be technical director of the Asia-Pacific region.

Previously, Lazarevic had been general manager of National Crime Check, a government-accredited vendor of National Police Checking Services in Australia. Hoey founded ID verifier RapidID.com, which was bought by XREF.com.

Prior to those announcements, Incode debuted Workflows. An add-on to Incode‘s digital ID orchestration flatform Omni, the new software, which has reporting and analysis functions, helps optimize workflows with conditional logic and business rules.

No-code Workflow also gives buyers real-time risk signals based on business rules.

Time to take a breath, Incode. The company is at Money 20/20 October 23 to 26.

Article Topics

appointments | Australia | biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | fraud prevention | identity orchestration | Incode | Sardine