Hyperledger’s AnonCreds, which add zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) capabilities to verifiable credentials, have graduated from the Hyperledger Indy project as a ledger-agnostic, mature VC type. They can be used as a way to preserve the privacy of digital identities.

AnonCreds are already the most commonly-used type of verifiable credential in the world, based on “godiddy.com combined ‘sov’ (Indy) network volume,” Hyperledger AnonCreds Maintainer Stephen Curran writes in a blog post.

The AnonCreds project consists of an open-source, complete and privacy-protecting model and interactions set. After five years of development, the anonymous VCs are extensively supported by Hyperledger Aries frameworks, and the once-monolithic project is now made up of distinctly defined software components, according to the post.

Benefits of AnonCreds include the avoiding requirements for identifiers that can be correlated, though they can be used in specific use cases. Further, AnonCreds bind credentials to the holder using Link Secrets, and selective disclosure to minimize data sharing and protect digital IDs.

“As a Hyperledger project, AnonCreds will have support to grow its code base and community on a global level with technical governance that fosters best open development and security practices,” Curran writes.

“As the Internet transitions to allowing people, organizations, and things to have greater control over the sharing of their credentials, protecting privacy is of paramount concern.”

AnonCreds were identified by cheqd as one of the three main SSI credential formats when it launched its upgraded self-sovereign identity network just weeks ago.

More than 25 sponsors supported the adoption of AnonCreds by Hyperledger, including representatives of Indicio, Accenture, IBM Research Europe, several universities and Canadian provincial governments.

AnonCreds can be presented in the W3C VC Data Model standard format, and the next steps for the model includes reaching compliance with the W3C Verifiable Credentials Data Model Standard.

The Hyperledger AnonCreds Specification Working Group could also potentially bring the spec to an international standards organization in the future.

