Biometrics for voter ID adopted by Albania, considered by Guyana

A biometric voter identification system is in the process of being set up in Albania after the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the move, reports Euronews Albania.

This means that a system to verify the identity of voters using biometrics will be deployed to all polling stations for upcoming local elections in 2023.

With the elections are just about six months away, the CEC has decided not to impose the mandatory deadline for companies intending to bid for the contract to supply the voter identification devices, the outlet notes.

While Albania’s plan advances, the idea is still under consideration in Guyana, as the opposition says it is ready to support the government on any initiative aimed at introducing biometrics in the country’s electoral process.

Speaking during a recent press conference, leader of the opposition A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Aubrey Norton said the party is open to any reforms aimed at improving the electoral process.

Guyana’s constitution does not provide a legal basis for the use of biometrics in voting for now, but Norton says the opposition is in full support of any constitutional amendments aimed at introducing a clause for that, according to Guyana Times.

An election official in the country is among those pushing for the introduction of biometrics in the country’s electoral system.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. state of Nebraska, the use of photo IDs for voting could come into force if a move dubbed Initiative 432 is okayed by voters.

The plan seeks to add photo ID as a requirement for voting in the state’s constitution, writes Business Insider.

While supporters of the move including Governor Pete Ricketts argue that it will improve the integrity level of elections in the state, opponents such as social movement ‘Nebraska for Free and Fair Elections’ hold it will make voting difficult for eligible Nebraskans.

The initiative fronted by an advocacy group called ‘Citizens for Voter ID’ is reported to have already gathered over $2 million in support contributions.

Article Topics

Albania | biometrics | digital ID | elections | face photo | Guyana | United States | voter registration