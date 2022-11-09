Gym industry pair partner on ultrasonic contactless authentication for personalization

A sensor-maker and an ultrasonic authentication developer are working together to update technology used in gyms to identify and engage members.

The U.S. companies are sensor and app maker Hercs, a play on Hercules, and ultrasonic authenticator Lisnr. They have signed a partnership agreement for an integrated product portfolio that they think will be attractive to gym owners and members.

Their combined technologies can be used by gym and fitness center members to identify themselves for custom workout instructions and content delivery.

Hercs sells sensors that are put on workout equipment and apps using AI algorithms to automatically record fitness activity and predict ongoing achievements.

Lisnr makes ultrasonic proximity and contactless data transfer tools that validate a member’s arrival, payments and fulfillments. The technology outperforms biometrics, Bluetooth and others in reducing transaction friction, says Eric Allen, CEO of Lisnr.

The company’s products send and receive short bursts of data, not via radio but through ultrasonic singles through mobile device microphones and speakers.

“Compared to other wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and RFID, (Lisnr’s ultrasonic communication) guarantees us smoother and more seamless smart-gym experience,” says Hercs CEO Marvin Li.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | contactless | Hercs | Lisnr | personalization | research and development