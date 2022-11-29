In Groupe unveils offline photo ID verification solution for healthcare programs

French ID solutions firm In Groupe has introduced Photometrix, a system which allows a portrait photo on an ID document to be verified with the help of a smartphone, even offline. The feature provides assurance that biometric identity verification using the ID document confirms the identity of its rightful holder.

The solution, which has already been selected for a healthcare delivery program in Togo, was developed in response to the request by governments for solutions that are secure and less prone to fraud, according to an announcement from the company.

It is launched under the Surys brand, an optical technology provider acquired by In Groupe in late 2019, whose solutions authenticate ID documents, banknotes and other documents for fiduciary payments.

Photometrix will help governments not only ensure that healthcare services are received by those for who they are intended, but also bring down fraud levels related to the misuse of healthcare cards.

In Groupe explains that the new solution entails adding a 2D-barcode (QR code) printed around the picture on a card. Checking that the photo on the card has not been tampered with can be done by using a smartphone camera to read the picture and the surrounding barcode, which can be done using an app without internet connection. The system is also adapted to virtual cards.

Photometrix has been selected by the government of Togo’s National Health Insurance Institute (INAM) for the implementation of a national healthcare coverage program from early next year.

The system has been adapted to Togo’s difficult environment as it will provide a digital version of Healthcare ID which will run on a smartphone app. This will allow stakeholders to use smartphones to check the eligibility of beneficiaries.

“As our mission is to provide access to a trusted healthcare solution to a large number of beneficiaries, we need to ensure that we detect attempts of fraud and ensure no one receives our services illegally while updating those rights,” comments Dissaliba Winga, head of the affiliation and collection department at INAM.

“The Photometrix technology allows us to achieve this goal, while keeping our costs under control, as we personalize cards on standard equipment and portrait security can be verified with any smartphone.”

In Groupe says Photometrix and some of its other solutions for governments, businesses and professionals will be showcased at the Trustech event in Paris this 29 November to 1 December.

Article Topics

digital ID | document verification | face photo | identity document | IN Groupe | Surys