Mexican feds can’t mandate biometric SIM registration. Can telcos entice consumers?

AT&T Mexico is offering customers biometric authentication to open and secure their accounts.

The identity authentication and digital contract holds the same legal authority as a paper contract and enrolment process, according to the telecommunications company.

Customers opting for fingerprint biometric comparison can have their prints compared with another that of another that has been verified according to the nation’s Personal Data Law. The company says it never holds any biometric data this way.

So armed, AT&T Mexico customers can transact business online, avoiding travel on the nation’s often overburdened infrastructure.

Having dodged a federal law that would have mandated that phone users register their devices using biometric data, it will be interesting if consumers will warm to the idea for the sake of convenience.

No biometric technology supplier is named by AT&T Mexico in the announcement.

Integrated Biometrics has signed up numerous customers in Mexico to use its fingerprint scanners, including Santander Mexico and many other financial institutions.

Article Topics

AT&T | biometric authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | Mexico | SIM cards | smartphones