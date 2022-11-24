Printed version of Philippine digital ID reaches 2M as issuance of physical cards climbs

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has reported progress in issuing the digital printed version of the Philippines national ID (PhilID) called ePhilID in the country.

The distribution of physical versions of the cards has also been progressing at pace thanks to the PSA’s partnership with the country’s central bank (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas).

According to a press release from the PSA, applicants across the country received a total of 2,063,007 printed digital PhilIDs as of November 11.

This has been possible thanks to the 1,535 registration centers and 3,926 registration kits made available by the PSA. The issuance of the printed PhilIDs started last month.

Speaking on the development, PSA Undersecretary and National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Dennis S. Mapa said: “the PSA is thankful to the public’s overwhelming support for the printed digital PhilID. We would like to underscore that every registered person will receive their physical card even if they have already claimed their printed ePhilID.”

The PSA notes applicants praised the ease with which they have been able to pick up their printed identity document.

It also emphasized that claiming the printed digital ID card is free and has called all public institutions to accept the document as proof of ID for all transactions. This included national government agencies, local government units, government-owned and controlled corporations, government financial institutions, financial institutions, and private sector entities.

Institutions such as the Government Service Insurance System and the Department of Foreign Affairs have already confirmed they are accepting the printed PhilID to deliver public services.

Progress in physical cards distribution

Meanwhile, the PSA says the number of physical cards sent to the Post Office for onward dispatch to their owners has constantly been increasing over the past months.

In the third quarter of this year, for instance, the agency said the number of cards distributed moved from 1.86 million in July to 2.24 million in August, with the figure climbing to 2.53 million in September, according to a press release.

In October, the PSA said 23.2 million ID cards had been distributed, about 70 percent of all cards it planned to hand out in 2022. The Authority also intends to complete the registration of 92 million individuals for the PhilID by the end of the year.

