Sumsub eases digital identity verification with no-code tool for configurable user journeys

Sumsub has introduced a feature enabling companies to create user identity verification workflows tailored to particular triggers and risk scenarios to enhance its suite of digital ID and know-your-customer (KYC) solutions.

The new Workflow Builder solution enables firms to automate onboarding decision-making processes via tailored rules and actions, thus making the user journey more straightforward and keeping pass rates high, according to a company announcement.

The no-code feature also supports Sumsub’s KYC capabilities to protect companies from fraud, as well as ensure compliance with local regulations. Workflows can be adapted to different countries and user groups based on Sumsub’s risk-scoring system.

Some users may not even have to scan identity documents to be onboarded, Sumsub says, while in other cases the Workflow Builder will lead them through advanced KYC checks with selfie biometrics and liveness checks.

“With the Workflow Builder, Sumsub’s clients are now able to orchestrate the entire customer lifecycle and automate the decision-making process during onboarding, which allows them to focus on their core business goals,” comments Sumsub CTO Vyacheslav Zholudev.

According to the company, the Sumsub software development kit (SDK) requires a one-time integration process that typically takes around one hour. Sumsub’s solution architects perform the integration, and the company claims a 99.996 percent uptime after that.

Sumsub Workflow Builder is designed for deployment for businesses in the fintech, crypto, trading, gaming, marketplace, and shared mobility industries. The identity verification workflow feature is already available on the Sumsub website and can be tested by booking a demo session.

“This new feature simplifies the onboarding flow for end users, making their experience frictionless,” Zholudev adds. “Apart from saving time and money, this solution is designed to help businesses maximize user pass rates, forward global expansion and keep their clients happy.”

Sumsub launched a one-click KYC solution earlier this month which allowed the company to reportedly become the first KYC provider enabling companies to verify more than two billion people across Brazil, Nigeria, India and Indonesia without scanning their IDs.

