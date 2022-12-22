Accops, India govt R&D develop continuous biometric facial authentication for workers

Remote access products and solutions provider Accops has partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an R&D organization under India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, to further develop its facial authentication solution with continuous user environment monitoring: Accops BioAuth. It can be integrated with any existing devices with cameras such as laptops.

C-DAC is bringing the facial recognition technology, hoping to market its developments and India-based Accops brings digital workspace, identity and access management expertise.

The tech will allow companies or governments to create trusted work environments that can authenticate users wherever they are. Accops BioAuth is already in use in highly regulated business such as pharma, banking and insurance.

The software, installed to laptops and tablets in moments according to the partners, lets the device camera capture the user’s face and then validates it against a pre-registered face template stored in the centralized Accops BioAuth server that would be installed at an organization.

The checks can happen continuously, at intervals determined by administrators. Users are informed that the authentication is running.

It prevents identity impersonation, shoulder surfing, credential sharing and other authentication-related cyberattacks. It can detect liveness and masks without requiring certain gestures from users. It has low bandwidth requirements.

It can be integrated with any app. Additional uses could see it as an exam proctoring tool.

“C-DAC has been developing different technologies and products through R&D Projects funded by our Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India,” comments PR Lakshmi Eswari, director, C-DAC Hyderabad. “C-DAC aims to market these technologies and products so that it can be beneficial to organizations and society. Collaboration with Accops is an important step in this direction.”

The agency has previously partnered with NEC Technologies India (NECTI) for the deployment of automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) to Kerala State Police.

Accops launched BioAuth for its own Desktop-as-a-Service offering earlier this year.

