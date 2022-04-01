Accops launches biometric authentication for virtual desktop users

Digital workplace provider Accops adds its facial and fingerprint biometric authentication MFA system into its Desktop as a Service (DaaS) business to protect its clients from security breaches and vulnerabilities.

The Pune, India-based company says its BioAuth solution authenticates users with facial recognition via laptop, PC, and tablet cameras to compare a scan to a registered face template in Accops’ database. BioAuth is also said to be biometric device-agnostic, meaning it supports biometric devices from any vendor and can reliably function with a mix of devices. The biometrically-secured MFA eliminates the need for passwords, the company states.

For additional security, BioAuth can also continuously monitor the user’s work environment to check for unauthorized people and lock the device in response, as well as preventing identity impersonation, shoulder surfing incidents, and authentication-related attacks. Accops notes particular data-sensitive businesses and industries the biometric service can protect, such as banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and business process outsourcing/knowledge process outsourcing.

BioAuth complies with data security regulatory bodies like the GDPR, GLBA, and SEBI as well, Accops says.

“Ensuring security across digital workspace with a geographically distributed workforce is a major challenge for organizations today. Traditional passwords are not potent enough to secure the modern enterprise network from highly sophisticated cyberattacks,” remarks Vijender Yadav, CEO of Accops.

Biometric applications to prevent shoulder-surfing have also been introduced by Hummingbirds AI and Smart Eye.

