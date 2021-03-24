Smart Eye partners to add file protections into biometric document sharing platform

Sertainty technology embeds document sharing, file permission restrictions

Data protection firm Sertainty has announced a new partnership with biometric security company Smart Eye Technology to embed Sertainty’s Unbreakable eXchange Protocol (UXP) into Smart Eye’s multi-factor biometric-based file sharing platform.

The solution is designed to ensure only intended file receivers can access and view files shared with them.

In order to do so, file recipients must verify their identity using biometrics, including facial, voice, and fingerprint recognition. Smart Eye also features continuous facial recognition to avoid shoulder surfing and block out other people from seeing the files on their screen.

“We are consistently looking for innovative partners who believe in the same mission of enabling the sharing of valuable information without giving up control,” commented Greg Taylor, Sertainty CEO. “We believe this partnership positions Smart Eye as an industry leader in document security and privacy.”

In addition to secure file sharing with biometrics, the Smart Eye platform also offers policy enforcement capabilities, as well as various digital privacy features.

Thanks to the new partnership, Smart Eye and Sertainty UXP technologies will be merged to create a self-governing and self-protecting data file platform.

“We looked into a variety of data security technologies and Sertainty offered the best underlying technology by far for our needs,” said Dexter Caffey, founder of Smart Eye Technology, commenting on the new collaboration.

“Sertainty has been a great partner and has helped our platform achieve an unprecedented level of data protection for customers,” he concluded.

access management | biometrics | continuous authentication | data protection | facial recognition | identity verification | multi-factor authentication | privacy | Smart Eye Technology