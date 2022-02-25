Hummingbirds AI to present facial recognition security system at SXSW Pitch event

AI and computer vision start-up Hummingbirds AI will showcase its facial recognition platform at SXSW Pitch in March.

Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, Hummingbirds AI was selected as an alternate in the Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice category of SXSW Pitch to display its GuacamoleID application in front of a panel of judges and a crowd to vie for funding or an acquisition. The event takes place from March 12 to March 13 in Austin, Texas.

Hummingbirds AI outlines GuacamoleID as a video-based biometric identity verification platform that authenticates users with facial features, vision AI identity verification, and behavioral analysis to ensure that the authorized user remains behind the device. It is said to halt intruders by recognizing when unauthorized users are shoulder surfing (peering behind the back of the authorized user) or have eyes on the screen, and blocks the display as a security measure.

The company envisions GuacamoleID applied across industries such as finance, law, healthcare, government, and media and entertainment. Hummingbirds AI also highlights its security credentials with the GDPR and HIPAA, and says it protects users’ privacy by storing biometric features on the device and not transmitting it online, to Hummingbirds AI, or a third-party.

Article Topics

behavioral analysis | biometrics | data protection | digital identity | facial recognition | GuacamoleID | Hummingbirds AI | identity verification | privacy