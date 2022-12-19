Fingerprint Cards unveils new biometric sensor model for secure access control

Biometric sensor-maker Fingerprint Cards AB says it has added the FPC1523 authentication touch sensor to its growing list of fingerprint sensors for physical and logical access devices and applications.

According to the Swedish firm, the launch of the new sensor model is part of its commitment to meet the growing needs of the biometric access control market.

The sensor is described as round and slightly smaller in size, with an integrated security block, and designed to support different applications. The FPC1523 is designed to combine high biometric performance with lower power consumption, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, Fingerprint Cards also announced that its fingerprint sensor FPC1025 has been integrated by Austria-based smart access solutions provider Nuki into a new accessory that ensures faster, more secure and convenient unlocking of smart doors.

The new accessory, dubbed Nuki Keypad 2.0, opens a Nuki Smart Lock via a 6-digit entry code or using fingerprint biometrics, a recently added feature.

The company adds that in order to use the accessory, a user’s fingerprints can be set up and saved with the Nuki app, enabling them to unlock their door using the fingerprint sensor directly integrated in the keypad they are holding.

“The Nuki Keypad 2.0 combines robust access control with speed and convenience, giving users peace of mind because they know their property is protected by the highest level of security,” says Michel Roig, Fingerprint Cards’ president of payment and access.

“We are proud to offer support to innovative lock makers and suppliers who value the many advantages that smart biometrics solutions provide.”

The new solution from Nuki comes with high-level security and convenience for end users and can store up to 20 fingerprints and 200 individual entry codes assigned to it.

Recently, Fingerprint Cards said it was developing two new fingerprint sensors meant for PCs.

