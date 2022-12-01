ID4Africa unveils digital public infrastructure theme, dates of 2023 AGM

Proceedings at ID4Africa’s 2023 Augmented General Meeting to be held in-person in the Kenyan capital Nairobi from 23 to 25 May will unfold under the theme ‘Identity on the leading edge of digital public infrastructure,’ the identity movement has announced.

According to the program, the annual conference and expo, which bring together the most important stakeholders in digital identity matters from government, industry and the civil society, will take place across five days in May and June.

The first three days (23 to 25 May) will be for the physical meetings which will take place at the new Edge Convention Center in Nairobi, while business in the last two days will happen in the form of Livecasts on 7 and 21 June 2023.

The meeting in Nairobi, the organizers say, will be filled with “incredible opportunities for networking, collaborations, in-person meetings, discussions, plenaries, workshops, expositions and more.” They also see in it “an unforgettable augmented conference experience.”

The Livecasts, meanwhile, will be a moment to make conference summations and finalize the key takeaways and recommendations for effective and responsible digital ID proffered during the physical meeting.

As the countdown to the 2023 event narrows, the ID4Africa team says there is still room to negotiate exhibition opportunities. About 70 percent of those opportunities have already been secured by biometrics vendors and other exhibitors, however.

The full program of the leading digital ID conference will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2023.

The Nairobi general meeting will be coming about a year after nearly a thousand ID stakeholders converged on the Moroccan city of Marrakesh for the 2022 edition, which ran on the theme ‘Identity in context: The digital transformation journey.’

ID4Africa’s Episode 36 Livecast is programmed for 7 December and will feature three segments.

