Nigeria’s Edo State residents soon to have biometric ID cards linked to NIMC database

The Governor of Nigeria’s Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated the importance of a smart biometric card dubbed ‘Edo Card’ launched in November, saying it will facilitate the implementation of many economic development programs in the state.

The Edo Card, which will be linked to the biometric database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), was hyped recently during the state’s annual investment summit which took place in the state capital Benin City, according to a press release published by TechCabal.

Highlighting the importance of the card, Obaseki said it will serve as a unique proof of ID for all Edo residents, and will advance their ambitions of having in place a digital ID framework that will enable the state government deliver more inclusive and sustainable services to residents.

Lagos-based digital ID verification company VerifyMe Nigeria is supporting the ID project as a technical partner with its digital identity infrastructure.

The company CEO and Co-founder Esigie Aguele, commenting on the project, says: “As a leading digital identity infrastructure provider in Nigeria, we are honored to partner with the Edo State Government in delivering this landmark project. We are optimistic about the benefits of the Smart Edo Digital Identity Scheme, particularly in delivering several trusted data points for citizen engagement, planning, and public service delivery in the state.”

Aguele adds: “We are excited to note the strategic redefinition of governance by ambitious states like Edo which are leveraging technology to document citizens and residents, and using that as a basis for social planning. The implication for this project is that going into the future, VerifyMe will be in a position to bring Tier 3 KYC to the 5 million citizens of Edo State more simply as well as provide greater access to credit and open finance.”

He also believes the smart card project in “Edo State will serve as a model for modern governance in Nigeria and the wider continent, driven by the values of inclusion, transparency, and public service efficiency.”

Other states like Lagos also have similar projects to issue biometric resident IDs to state inhabitants.

