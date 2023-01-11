Clear must re-enroll 48K members after it’s found they weren’t biometrically checked

Biometric ID verifier Clear Secure is categorically denying it has experienced security vulnerabilities or violations. A trade publication is reporting that two sources have reported security problems with 48,800 Clear subscribers.

The company has told the publication, IPVM (subscription required and recommended), that a small subset of its 14 million subscribers have to re-enroll after their identities were verified manually rather than through facial biometrics.

IPVM has partially identified only one of its sources: “a senior government official.”

Officials in the previous Congress, including Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, former chair of the House Homeland Security Committee; and John Katko, the former ranking Republican on the committee, last month requested that the Transportation Security Administration act urgently on the matter.

The legislators wanted the TSA to “immediately” require all air travelers to have their identities checked because of the perceived vulnerability.

A Bloomberg news wire article, Clear says the TSA asked the company to re-enroll 48,000 subscribers. It is rare that manual checks are allowed, said a company spokesperson.

Article Topics

airports | biometric enrollment | biometrics | CLEAR | face biometrics | identity verification | TSA