Dataset provider signs deal for Middle East photos for biometrics training

A stock photography service in the Middle East has signed a content deal, selling access to images or regional faces for use training biometric algorithms.

The Middle Frame sells photographs of Arabian people and culture, and now will provide images to vAIsual, which itself sells “legally clean” AI training datasets. The companies claim that the deal makes thousands of facial images available through DataSetShop.com.

Michael Osterrieder, CEO of vAIsual, says this is the first content deal of its kind. Increasing diversity and genetic representation for text-to-image generation boosts the quality of results for engineers and researchers working with datasets.

Although he (and others) might be getting ahead of things, Osterrieder says some feel this will be the year of AI ethics legislation, and diverse and fair image datasets are fundamental to useful, large-scale facial recognition and other projects.

