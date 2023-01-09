AI experts see legislation moving forward in 2023

Various legislators and policy experts have recently shared their views on the imminent future of artificial intelligence (AI) legislation.

Speaking at CES 2023, as quoted by IoT World Today, Laura Caroli, a parliamentary assistant currently leading negotiations on the AI Act, says an agreement is expected by March.

Regarding biometrics, the Council of the EU tweaked the remote biometric identification system definition in December 2022 by clarifying that such systems can be used only in cases where it is “strictly necessary for law enforcement purposes.”

Caroli also adds that while the legislation has now been approved by the Council of the European Union and should be fully approved by the end of 2023, the law will only come into force two years later.

“It takes a long time, but it’s a complex piece of legislation and a lot of tension politically.”

AI regulations to be driven by ethics efforts

SalesChoice CEO Cindy Gordon also recently contributed to the AI legislation dialogue, saying that ethics will play a vital role in regulating AI applications, not just in the EU but worldwide.

Writing in Forbes, Gordon believes several new laws will pass in 2023, tightening up citizen privacy and creating risk frameworks and audit requirements for data bias, privacy and security risks.

The AI expert further explains that regulators must evolve an entire global ecosystem to ensure that AI audits are effectively conducted and by whom.

“Automated systems have brought about extraordinary benefits, from technology that helps farmers grow food more efficiently and computers that predict storm paths — to algorithms that can identify diseases in patients,” Gordon explains.

“Fueled by the power of American innovation, AI tools hold the potential to redefine every part of our society and make life better for everyone or possibly worse — if we don’t get Ethical AI right.”

Canada to review Bill C-27 this year

Meanwhile, in Canada, the AI legislation discussion revolves around Bill C-27, aka the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA).

First proposed in June 2022, the legislation fell under scrutiny in October when legal expert Richard Stobbe dissected the act, highlighting its weaknesses in terms of scope.

Now, Carole Piovesan, co-founder and managing partner at INQ Law, has discussed the AIDA further in an episode of the BetaKit Podcast.

Piovesan mentions the history of the legislation, as well as some of the issues raised by Stobbe. However, she also discusses the reasons behind the choice of the Canadian government to “walk a middle path” between the EU and the U.S. when it comes to AI regulations.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | Canada | ethics | Europe | legislation | regulation | United States