EU IAI launches call for speakers at 2023 biometrics events

The European division of the International Association for Identification (EU IAI) has launched a call for presentations and posters ahead of its annual educational conference, scheduled for June 2023.

Experts of all biometric modalities and identification disciplines are invited to submit proposals for the EU IAI 2023 event.

According to an announcement, proposals for presentations should include topics such as fingerprints, footwear and gait analysis, odontology, DNA, digital evidence, photography and biometrics.

For posters, proposals should touch on subjects in the domains of crime scene investigations and all fields of identification and research. Organizers say case review in these areas will also be accepted, the announcement notes.

The posters will be displayed throughout the conference and prizes will be awarded to the best during a banquet. The deadline for submission of posters is 30 April.

Co-hosted by the Judicial Police of Portugal and programmed to run from 19 to 21 June, the EU IAI event will be held in-person this year after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The first day will be an AFIS workshop, with the remainder of the conference following.

The event, like the in previous years, will rally specialists and experts from around Europe drawn from different forensic fields.

