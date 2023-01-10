Jumio provides selfie biometrics to top Singapore car-sharing service

Jumio has been selected by Singapore car-sharing service GetGo to provide digital Know Your Customer checks for faster, simplified customer onboarding with selfie biometrics.

GetGo is the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, with a fleet of over 1,700 vehicles. The company will utilize Jumio Identity Verification to confirm a person creating an account or requesting a vehicle is who they claim to be.

Jumio’s comprehensive identity verification solution can accept and reliably verify more than 5,000 ID document subtypes from around the world, including with non-Latin characters, according to the announcement. The solution combines biometrics, AI and other tools to help prevent fraud and automatically verify customers’ digital identities.

“GetGo looks to partner with providers who are committed to building best-in-class solutions to challenges we face in the car-sharing business,” says Lionel Fong, GetGo’s group product lead. “Jumio’s facial verification technology allows GetGo to simultaneously raise its trust and safety standards while enhancing its customer onboarding experience. GetGo looks forward to a long-term partnership with Jumio in pushing the boundaries on bringing a reliable and frictionless verification experience to the masses.”

“We are proud to work with GetGo to put the freedom to drive in their customers’ hands,” says Frederic Ho, Jumio VP of Asia Pacific. “By using Jumio technology in its eKYC process, GetGo is able to protect its car-sharing ecosystem and provide a seamless digital onboarding experience.”

Jumio updated its KYX Platform in October with features it acquired with 4Stop last year.

