Philippines to collaborate with Belgium, China on digital ID

The Philippines’ Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) is separately partnering with Belgium and China to share expertise on diverse digital technology domains, including digital identity and infrastructure.

The deal with China was signed recently during the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s state visit to the country, according to a news advisory from the DICT.

DICT secretary Ivan John E. Uy explained that the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was among 14 others signed on the occasion, includes the exchange of technical expertise and best practices in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), industrial internet, big data, analytics, and robotics.

The Philippines also expects to tap knowledge within the partnership framework from Chinese enterprises in the telecommunication industry, learning about 6G vision requirements and 5G use cases.

“The signing of this [MoU] between DICT and China […] is foremost an affirmation of our respective nation’s desire to continue to deepen our existing bilateral relations and to promote useful exchanges in the areas of digital and ICT cooperation,” the DICT secretary is quoted as saying.

“This will strengthen digital cooperation between our countries, such as in the areas of emerging technologies, telecommunication, digital governance, and radio spectrum management, among others.”

The collaboration with Belgium, on the other hand, was agreed upon following talks between the DICT undersecretary for public affairs and foreign relations, Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo and the Belgian Ambassador to the Philippines, Michel Parys.

The institutions’ representatives agreed to share knowledge and experiences on aspects such as cybersecurity and digital identity, reports the Inquirer.

