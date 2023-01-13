Singapore debuts ethics test for AI

Following the advice of many ethicists, leaders of city-state Singapore have committed to building an AI governance testing framework and tools against which they can compare their algorithms.

The news comes through the World Economic Forum, the global think tank for transnational problems and opportunities. The Forum has been a platform for many to call for mature, ethical regulation of AI.

The exercise – called A.I. Verify — is a voluntary, pilot self-assessment tool using sanctioned testable criteria and processes to standardize results. Technical tests are conducted, too.

Importantly, A.I. Verify does not impose an ethical point of view. It puts software through some paces and suggests steps to take to minimize risks.

The desired outcome is to create a better understanding of an algorithm’s ethical profile and what might be done to improve it.

Elsewhere, the UK government is investing in AI ethics, and some businesses are putting policies in place.

Article Topics

AI | ethics | research and development | Singapore | standards | World Economic Forum