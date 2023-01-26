Welcome to high-class Manhattan, facial recognition. This will be interesting

Anyone who thought the story about a major New York City venue owner using facial recognition to nettle attorneys would fade has not been paying attention to the technology. Or Manhattan. Or United States lawyers.

Here’s a briefing on the issues involved.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (the city’s de facto top police officer) is asking for answers from the man at the heart of controversy.

James Dolan, CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment, owner of some of the highest profile venues in the city, last year started using cameras and face matching algorithms to prevent lawyers opposing his interests from being on MSGE property.

Not just attorneys actually prosecuting cases but any who are employed by firms with business in a courtroom involving Dolan’s fiefdom.

Given the safe assumption that the attorneys did not submit face photos to MSGE, some are pointing to how invasive and secretive facial recognition and biometric surveillance can be in the wrong hands.

James, according to reporting by journalists at ABC News, has told MSGE the AI gates could be illegal. She has asked some leading questions, like, is the technology reliable and has Dolan made sure that the software is comparatively free of bias.

A spokesperson for ABC News seemingly equated accusations of gating with mistreating puppies.

“To even suggest anyone is being excluded … is ludicrous.” The spokesperson tied that statement to discrimination against protected classes like the physically impaired.

