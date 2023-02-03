Adera’s face biometrics rises through the ranks in NIST visa border testing

Singaporean biometric provider Adera Global Smart Tech (AGST) has achieved high levels of precision and performance in the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 1:1 by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Adera ranked 12th in the visa border category with a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.0023, as of the February 2 update. The company was also in the top 30 for biometric accuracy in the wild, visa, and visa border 45 degree yaw categories on the leaderboard.

“We are really proud of this achievement as we have come a long way from proving ourselves amongst the bigger players,” comments the company’s CEO, Anthony Ong.

“The decision to send our algorithm to NIST is significant in benchmarking Adera against the best in the world of facial recognition.”

In terms of applications, Adera specializes in digital solutions for digital automation, digital identity and digital payment projects. The company also revealed plans to develop secure digital automation and identification systems for the healthcare industry.

“I am really proud and grateful to our tech team, who has not relented on our goal of being the best FR company in both security and accuracy,” Ong adds.

“They are immensely dedicated, and it has been amazing to observe the progress they have made in such a short time. While we still have grounds to break, this milestone endorses our investment in our technology and our direction. I am confident our team will break new grounds in the upcoming future.”

The FRVT 1:1 is currently ongoing and, at the time of writing, has registered 470 entries. The top two algorithms, as ranked in the visa border category, are from Cloudwalk, while the third and fourth ones are from SenseTime.

Article Topics

accuracy | Adera Global Smart Tech | biometric testing | biometrics | Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) | facial recognition | NIST