ID R&D explores risk and potential of generative AI in Biometric Update webinar

The same family of generative artificial intelligence tools that are used to create deepfakes can also be applied to the development of chatbots that provide interactions nearly indistinguishable from those with humans. They can also be abused to pose as either side of those transactions, however, a problem discussed along with defenses against it in a Biometric Update webinar produced in collaboration with ID R&D.

Deepfakes can be caught by liveness detection solutions, ID R&D CEO and Co-founder Alexey Khitrov explains, whether they are attempts to fool face or voice biometric systems.

A demonstration and discussion of deepfake technologies like face morphing

One of the most prominent benefits of this kind of technology today is seen in the buzz around ChatGPT

John Amiens, SVP of Sales for ID R&D, notes that the potential for tools like ChatGPT to be used in fraud, such as by creating better phishing emails than many professionals fraudsters, is already proven.

A pair of audience polls made clear that businesses are already experiencing deepfake fraud, and to a lesser extend injection attacks, which are a vector used by attackers to bypass liveness detection. At the same time, businesses see a range of potential applications for generative chatbots.

During the webinar, Khitrov teased the forthcoming release of IDLive Face Plus, which includes injection attack detection capabilities.

The webinar concluded with questions from a highly-engaged audience.

