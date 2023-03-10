Bill Gates visits MOSIP, gets the T-shirt, discusses financial inclusion via the platform

Bill Gates has visited MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) in its hometown Bangalore for presentations on the project’s progress and plans, MOSIP has shared in a LinkedIn post.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been a backer of the free-to-use ID platform that avoids vendor lock-in.

“MOSIP is fortunate to have had the BMGF’s support over many years, and we were honoured to have this opportunity to showcase MOSIP’s milestones, major achievements, and roadmaps to the team and their illustrious Founder,” states the blog.

Gates was updated on the progress in the ten MOSIP-adopting countries, was briefed on the state of technology providers such as biometrics and system integrators for the platform.

The billionaire discussed with the team the potential of using digital identity systems to drive financial inclusion and service delivery in MOSIP-adopting countries.

“As we head into a future where the need for robust, inclusive digital infrastructure has become increasingly apparent, his enthusiastic responses and questions provided much encouragement and food for thought.”

MOSIP has continued to update its platform, add integrations and is offering new products such as its Inji digital wallet.

The platform has registered 80.2 million people so far and the team is seeking to push into Latin America and the Caribbean. MOSIP is developing ways to accelerate the registration process and bring in further biometrics modalities.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | financial inclusion | Gates Foundation | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | vendor lock-in