MOSIP to push into Latin America, Caribbean with identity council collaboration

MOSIP looks set to supply its identity platform to countries across the Caribbean and Latin America with the signing of an MoU between its creator, the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIITB) and the Latin American and Caribbean Council for Civil Registry, Identity and Vital Statistics (Clarciev).

MOSIP and Clarciev will collaborate to raise awareness of “the advantages of a digital foundational identity among policy-makers, leaders, and public officials in the LAC region.”

MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) is a plug-and-play system for foundational identity which allows a country to create a digital ID scheme without being locked in with system vendors. It is currently working on full systems or pilots – most recently in Sierra Leone – in 9 regions. They have registered more than 76 million people. It has no projects so far in Latin America or Caribbean.

Clarciev has 21 member countries, of which 18 are described as active, and its mission is stated as being to “promote access for all people to the right to identity, creating awareness both among States and the population about the need to have solid, modern, and transparent civil registry institutions.”

“With the common goal of fulfilling the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, we are pleased to sign this MoU and engage in awareness building work for national digital ID,” comments Jorge Leonel Wheatley Fernández, president at the Council.

“Clarciev looks forward to embarking on this journey through MOSIP’s expertise and collaboration.”

His counterpart at MOSIP, Professor S. Rajagopalan said, “The team at MOSIP is set to extend all possible support in ensuring that leaders of change in the region, responsible for digital transformation, are equipped with a deep understanding of the technology involved.”

biometrics | Caribbean | civil registry | digital ID | identity management | Latin America | legal identity | national ID | SDG 16.9