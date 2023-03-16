BIO-key, BeyondTrust team up to offer biometrics to improve remote access security

BIO-key International, Inc., a provider of identity and access management solutions featuring ‘Identity-Bound Biometrics,’ has announced it is integrating its PortalGuard IDaaS platform with BeyondTrust, an intelligent identity and access security provider.

The companies say this partnership between the two companies will provide improved remote access security and assurance that only authorized users can access essential systems, data and applications.

“The BeyondTrust Technology Alliance Program enables integrations with BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions so that customers can maximize the value of their IT security investments,” says David Manks, the VP of strategic alliances at BeyondTrust.

The companies say this integration will offer customers various authentication options, including biometrics.

Biometric technology eliminates the need for complex passwords and physical tokens while providing a convenient user experience, according to the companies.

“The integration between BIO-key’s PortalGuard platform and BeyondTrust’s Privileged Remote Access solution will provide customers with a new level of confidence that only authorized remote users are gaining access,” says Galen Rodgers, the VP of Channel for BIO-key International.

