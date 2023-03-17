India selects Gnani.ai CEO as representative at global AI partnership

Ganesh Gopalan, chief executive officer of Indian voice biometrics firm Gnani.ai will be the country’s representative at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

In an announcement, Gnani.ai said its CEO will be part of the multistakeholder collaboration working to bridge the gap between theory and practice in the field of AI by enhancing innovative research and carrying out applied initiatives on key AI-related priorities.

As a member, Gopalan will bring Gnani.ai’s experience to the table and contribute to efforts towards the development and deployment of ethical and responsible AI technologies used to the render the daily lives of citizens better, the announcement notes.

“It is a privilege to be invited to join GPAI and participate in the creation of ethical AI solutions that can positively impact society. At Gnani.ai, our goal is to create AI that is transparent, ethical, and inclusive and I am excited to exchange knowledge with other experts in the field and contribute our own insights,” says Gopalan.

The Gnani.ai executive also expressed gratitude to India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his motivation.

“I am appreciative of the support extended by Hon Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar whose efforts have been critical in advancing the development of AI in India. His vision and guidance have paved the way for an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship in the AI sector.”

In November last year, India became the vice chair of GPAI and has since been working with other partners to promote the responsible use of AI.

Twenty-nine member countries are part of the GPAI which also enjoys expertise from members of the academia, civil society, industry, and government, not leaving out international organizations like the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as well as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Gnani.ai is a burgeoning automated services and voice biometrics provider in India. Early last year, the company said it was looking for $100 million over a period of 12 months to expand its technology and market footprint.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | ethics | Gnani.ai | responsible AI | voice biometrics