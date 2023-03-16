Uqoud integrates biometric authentication from Aware for digital security

Aware Inc has collaborated with contract management platform provider Uqoud to integrate Knomi, Aware’s mobile biometric authentication framework, into the Uqoud platform.

“Aware’s partnership with Uqoud represents an exciting new use case for biometric authentication,” says Craig Herman, Aware’s chief revenue officer.

Through face biometrics and identity verification, users can securely verify the identity of stakeholders in contract signings and continuously authenticate users with biometrics. Uqoud will use Knomi to provide a trusted process for onboarding and authentication of customers through passive liveness detection, face and speaker recognition and flexible device, server and browser options.

“Biometrics are the most reliable, secure form of identity verification and we’ll be able to verify the identities of all stakeholders involved in contract signings, including internal and external from the different organizations involved,” says Mustafa Bilbeisi, a co-founder of Uqoud.

Aware is a public authentication company that provides adaptive biometrics for secure identity verification. Uqoud provides a digital and secure contract management solution that allows users to send, negotiate and sign contracts with eKYC identity verification in a localized, customized and bilingual paperless format.

“Partnering with Aware will help us ensure our users’ utmost confidence in the legitimacy of their documents, virtually eliminating the possibility of document fraud while maintaining superior speed and convenience,” adds Bilbeisi.

