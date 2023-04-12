Armenia introduces new biometric passport issuance system, Albania choses new supplier

After halting the issuing of biometric passports last year until early 2024, Armenia has announced a new system for issuing both biometric passports and ID cards with the goal of furthering the digital transformation of the country.

The goal of the up-to-date system is to introduce new standards and replace outdated IT capabilities, Radar Armenia reports. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is also currently conducting a selection process for the procurement of biometric passports and national ID cards through a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement. The new system and the PPP program will be presented during a conference that will take place on April 17, 2023, according to the Ministry’s website.

Although Armenia rolled out its biometric passports in 2021, the government made a decision to suspend issuing them till early 2024 as government officials needed more time to improve them.

Meanwhile, Albania announced this week that it will replace its biometric passport and ID card maker Aleat with a company called IdentiTek, with a plan to return the company under state administration.

Aleat’s contract, signed in 2008 and renewed in 2013, will end in August this year when it will be replaced by IdentiTek with Loina Prifti as its new leader, media outlet Albanian Daily News reports. One of the first moves for IdentiTek is to reduce fees for ID cards and passports.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Article Topics

Albania | Armenia | biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | government purchasing | IdentiTek