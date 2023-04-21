European standards agency presents new proof of concept for user-centric digital ID

Up until recently, interaction with smart products and services often did not live up to users’ expectations due to technical limitations. But artificial intelligence is opening up new ways to achieve these interactions, and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) is looking to provide theoretical frameworks for how to make these interactions more user-centric.

This is why the ETSI User Group’s latest work are two technical reports titled ‘User Centric approach in Digital Ecosystem.’ Both reports were presented during an ETSI webinar held this Thursday. The first part was published in November 2022 and the second one just weeks ago in March.

ETSI is a not-for-profit standardization organization that works closely with the European Commission and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on setting technical standards. Its User Group special committee issues recommendations for standards-makers on how to make ICT products and services more user-centric.

The reports offer a Proof of Concept (PoC) study for smart ID including a user profile model, which ETSI refers to as a “digital clone.” This model is application independent, and users keep in control of their data, according to the report. The Proof of Concept is building the use case of an active profile for smart ID that would allow AI to offer an answer crafted in natural language.

“According to this approach, the Smart Identity needs to have a sufficient knowledge for the user interface to anticipate and respond to the user’s needs and expectations, with a more in-depth analysis of the digital ecosystem,” the report states.

ETSI also analyzes different use cases and identifies areas requiring standardization and regulation. The final step is to describe and implement the Smart Interface based on Smart ID for a smart interaction between the user and the digital ecosystem, the report says.

Users should be at the center of the digital ecosystem, Jean-Yves Monfort, ETSI User Group chair said during the webinar.

“Users nowadays are fully mobile: They move, change networks, terminals, while wanting seamless continuity of service, security, safety and end-to-end Quality of Service,” says Monfort. “It, therefore, forces the entire digital ecosystem to provide the services it chooses which it personalizes according to the principle ‘anywhere anytime, any how, any device, every service for everyone’.”

