Frontex invites companies to pitch border biometrics in preparation for EES

As European Union member states prepare for a new biometric border entry and exit system, European border agency Frontex is inviting border check tool makers to submit their products. The next industry demonstration for creators of remote and mobile tools for border checks and traveler pre-registration is set to take place in Munich, Germany on April 27.

The new EU border entry and exit system (EES) is set to come into effect from November 2023. It is part of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) that will be implemented in 2024.

The new system is expected to bring challenges both for border guards and travelers. Visitors from outside the EU will have to register additional information with automated barriers at borders storing their biometric data including fingerprints and facial images. The upgraded Schengen Information System (SIS) went live in March.

Some EU members have already expressed concern over potentially long queues at the border. This is why Frontex has been inviting companies to provide border check solutions to showcase products during regular industry events.

The upcoming event will host creators of online pre-registration self-service solutions, biometric and document check tools, self-sovereign identity (SSI) solutions, digital travel credentials software, integrated solutions for mobile border checks, handheld border check devices, presentation attack detection solutions for self-service systems, including liveness detection, secure QR code solutions and more.

The pre-registration for the event has ended and the event is invitation-only.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | document verification | Entry/Exit System (EES) | Frontex