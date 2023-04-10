Looming mass SIM deactivation in Philippines spurs brainstorm

The Philippines’ subscriber identity module (SIM) registration drive has stalled, and the government department overseeing technology is looking for ways to reinvigorate participation in the mandatory program, according to the Manila Times and the Philippine News Agency.

The deadline for registration is fast approaching: any SIMs that remain unregistered after April 26 will be deactivated — meaning they can no longer make calls or use data services on their cell phones or online communication devices. Yet, in early April the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) reported that, despite an early surge, just 34 percent of the country’s 168,997,773 SIMs had been registered so far. With roughly 111 million SIMs remaining to be registered, the NTC also says it is unlikely to extend the deadline.

In a scramble to avoid a mass disconnection that could also affect users’ access to banking and other digital services, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is looking at creative ways to sign up as many people as possible.

“One way to accelerate the registration process this last registration month is for local executives to help public telecoms, DICT, the NTC and other concerned sectors establish more off-site centers where people can sign up, especially in places with limited internet or telecommunication access,” says Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Representative for Camarines Sur’s 2nd district.

In a previous press conference, DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo got more specific, suggesting telcos set up booths at public festivals to help kickstart registration.

“It is vital that we reinforce our strategies primarily through effective information and education campaigns,” Lamentillo says. She stressed three key points to emphasize: that the program is necessary to protect against fraud and scams, that success will only come with public participation, and that users who do not register before the deadline will have their service cut off.

The campaign is aligned with larger government efforts to crack down on fraud scams and identity theft. In the case of SIM registration, anyone using false identity data or documents to register faces up to two years in prison and a hefty fine.

Furthermore, draft legislation is in place to make biometric data, such as fingerprints or facial scans, a mandatory element of the SIM registration program.

