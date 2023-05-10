Another US state debates age check curbs for social media access

Every so often in U.S. politics an issue comes along that is irresistible to legislators, something that almost everyone feels safe beating into the ground.

Right now, momentum is building for more state, or even a national, governing building for laws that would ban social media sites from giving access to minors.

The newest legislature to introduce social media age verification is Connecticut’s.

Ninety-three children have been killed by guns since January 1 with maybe one piece of state legislation having been introduced, but social media is going to feel society’s wrath.

The states of Louisiana and Arkansas recently passed legislation requiring social media companies to verify the ages of anyone trying to get online for a good, old-fashioned health-threatening challenge.

Connecticut’s leaders also want to saddle their proposal with requirements, for example, for how consumers’ health data can be seen and shared and create an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A lengthy article in trade publication CyberScoop notes that the regulations are being finalized.

Age verification requirements are also coming into force in other countries around the world, notably including the UK.

