Australia DoD issues biometric device tender

Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking a mobile biometric capture device to capture finger, facial and other biometric data.

The selected device will replace an in-service item that is obsolete, according to the government’s tender. The new device would be used by the Australian Defence Force in land, air and maritime environments by operators who are highly mobile.

It must match at least 99 percent of enrollments when matching newly enrolled biometric profiles and “achieve a match in under 25 seconds,” the notice says.

No dollar value is specified in the tender.

The down selection will be held in May and the preview test and evaluation are planned for June. Procurement is expected this year.

The government wants demonstrations of the ability to conduct an activity within a tactical scenario. Each test will be evaluated by the Land Engineering Authority, with the findings presented in a report to the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group.

Northrop Grumman, NEC and Leidos are among biometrics suppliers of Australia’s DoD.

